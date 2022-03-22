KAMPALA — Diamond Trust Bank Uganda and Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) have on Tuesday March 22, 2022 signed a three (3) years humanitarian partnership aimed at saving lives.

The humanitarian partnership entered today with a sign-off of the Memorandum of Understanding at the DTBU head offices on Kampala road, is a commitment by DTBU management and staff on serving a healthy community.

Under the MOU, DTB will participate in saving more lives in Uganda through countrywide blood donor recruitment and mobilization, financial literacy trainings and Community volunteerism reach out activities working hand in hand with Uganda Red Cross Society

While signing the partnership MOU at the DTB offices, Robert Kwesiga, Secretary General of Uganda Red Cross welcomed DTB on board as one of the corporate partners joining the National Society to support a humanitarian cause that will see more lives saved.

“URCS collaborates with a diversified portfolio of partners including the Government of Uganda, the United Nations, Red Cross National Societies, Civil Society organizations and private corporate entities among others. Having Diamond Trust Bank Uganda join the humanitarian cause to save more lives is uplifting the humanitarianism banner in Uganda, which we can only deliver through a multi-sectoral approach that not only involves organizations but individuals as well”. Kwesiga said.

Diamond Trust Bank Uganda Managing Director, – Varghese Thambi said the humanitarian partnership with Uganda Red Cross Society is aimed deepening “our vision – Enabling people to advance with success and confidence. Good life, good health means wellbeing of society and a great business environment.“

He added: “We are committing to work with Uganda Red Cross Society and any other partner in the humanitarian space to positively impact on lives. When we operate in a healthy society we are sure business will grow and have a better economy,’ he adds.

DTBU has 34 branches across the country and will work with URCS’ 51 branches to be able to drive blood donation, build financial inclusions through Financial Literacy trainings and other initiatives under the signed MOU.

DTBU is now a Corporate Member of the Uganda Red Cross and the membership will culminate into Volunteer opportunities for staff of DTB who will also offer various services within the community across the Country.

Related