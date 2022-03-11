KAMPALA —The slogan ‘Party after party’ has without a doubt picked up once again in 2022 amongst party animals because even after two years of lockdown, Ugandans still do not play when it comes to partying or enjoying a night out.

This was witnessed last night at the grand opening of the new La Terraza Bar and Lounge at Acacia Avenue in Kisementi.

Thursday being a weeknight, one would have thought that party goers would pop in and out just in time to catch some sleep for the workday, however, the former Sky Lounge was packed to the brim with revelers by 8pm and by 1 am there was still no sign of anyone leaving.

It came as no shock as the night featured one of Uganda’s biggest DJ’s, Fem DJ who had guests dancing to his mixtapes of Ugandan, Nigerian and of course Amapiano music that got people dancing and sipping on the iconic Johnnie Walker whisky which was the go-to drink of the night.

However, the highlight of the night came as the main performers Azawi and new kid on the block Zulitums hit the stage. Zulitums hit the stage first kicking off his performance with his hit song “One minute” he followed it with “Easy” and climaxed his performance with crowed favorite “Oluvanyuma” a soulful ballad that got the crowd singing in unison.

His performance was flanked by Azawi who opened her performance with popular anthem “My Year” which got the crowd warmed up and on their feet, this was followed by her popular hit single “Lo Fit”, “Repeat it” and “Qinamino” the star climaxed her performance with er latest release “Majje” a hustler’s anthem off her African Music Album.

Supported by Johnnie Walker, La Terraza is anticipated to be one of Kampala’s hottest nightspots as it is projected to give the upscale, fun loving party animals some of the finest and most innovative party experiences offered in the capital.

Speaking at the event, UBL’s Head of Scotch and Reserve Christine Kyokunda noted that supporting bars and fun spaces like La Terraza is something that the iconic brand is committed to doing in order to bring premium experiences to the people that enjoy the brand.

“The way we showed up at La Terraza today is what we plan on doing in other upscale bars around the city, we have so far done this in a couple of places, and we won’t stop here,” she said.

This comes in the event that Johnnie Walker has been refurbishing popular upscale nightspots in Kampala with the premium scotch whiskey’s branding in order to give the hangouts a much more polished and premium feel.

