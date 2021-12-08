ISLAMABAD — A bus ran over a marriage party on Friday night in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, leaving eight people dead and nine others injured, local media and police said.

The uncontrolled bus crushed a group of people enjoying a marriage party in front of their house on the roadside near the Tahli Adda area of the Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab, local police said.

Rescue teams and locals rushed the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

The death toll is feared to rise as most wounded are in critical condition, said a hospital official.

The initial investigation revealed that the incident occured amid dense fog when the driver lost control of the bus, local media reported.

Police confiscated the bus and registered a case against the driver, who ran away after the accident.

