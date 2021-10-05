KABUL — Security forces located and captured 11 militants affiliated with the hardliner Islamic State (IS) group in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, spokesman for the Interior Ministry Qari Sayed Khosti said on Tuesday.Personnel of special forces, according to the official, captured IS operatives from Bagh-e-Daud area and its vicinity on Monday. The official did not provide more details.

The arrest of the alleged IS operatives is taking place in the wake of a bomb blast in Kabul and operations against the IS on Sunday. A bomb blast, which targeted a memorial service inside a mosque in Kabul on Sunday reportedly claimed eight lives and injured 20 others.

Similarly, the security forces stormed an alleged hideout of the rival IS outfit inside a house in the PD 17 of Kabul city, killing all who used the house as their hideout, spokesman of the new administration in Kabul Zabihullah Mujahid said in his Twitter account