BEIJING — The Communist Party of China (CPC), the world’s largest governing party, on Thursday issued a key publication, expounding on the Party’s mission and contributions.

A press conference was held as senior Party officials offered more insight on the publication, cleared some misunderstandings about the Party, and rebutted unfounded overseas accusations.

Titled “The CPC: Its Mission and Contributions,” the key publication released by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee said achieving national rejuvenation is the historic mission of the CPC, adding that the Party has made an “unbreakable commitment” to bring the people a happy life.

Wang Xiaohui, executive deputy director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said the publication — which has a preamble, a conclusion and five chapters — has shed light on the issue about where the CPC comes from and where it is heading.

A STRONG PARTY

In 100 years, the CPC has grown from a small party with just over 50 members into the largest governing party in the world, with more than 95 million members.

It is a party of major international standing and has governed the world’s largest socialist country for more than seven decades.

“Of the people, by the people, for the people — this is what has guided the CPC from victory to victory over the past century,” Wang Xiaohui said.

The publication pointed out that the CPC is dedicated to the people and forever puts their interests first. The CPC pursues the lofty goal of working for the wellbeing of the Chinese people, and it does everything in the interests of the people.

The document also said that Marxism is the single guiding ideology of the CPC.

These hundred years have seen the CPC fight on, guided by Marxism, and buttressed by firm convictions, an enterprising spirit, and unyielding determination, it said.

The CPC takes vigorous measures to maintain its members’ purity and advanced nature, the publication said.

With more than 95 million members, the CPC considers this matter a fundamental issue and an important task in its Party building work, said Qi Jiabin, an official with the CPC Central Committee’s Organization Department. The CPC ensures the requirement of full and strict governance over the Party reaches every member and Party branch.

Taking a zero-tolerance stance at its members’ misconducts, the CPC enforces its discipline with resolute measures, said Wang Jianxin, an official with the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC and the National Supervisory Commission.

Notable progress has been achieved since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012 as the Party has taken an even tougher fight against corruption and undesirable conduct.

According to a survey of the National Bureau of Statistics, 95.8 percent of the Chinese people consider the CPC’s Party governance efforts very effective in 2020, up 16.5 percentage points from 2012.

GOVERNING SUCCESS

The Party has saved the Chinese nation from the three mountains of imperialism, feudalism, and bureaucrat-capitalism, rebuilt it from scratch, and over a few decades developed it into the world’s second largest economy and an upper-middle-income country.

The publication attributed the success to the Party’s robust leadership and its strong governance capability, and highlighted its strengths such as a strong Central Committee, sound guidelines and strategies, effective implementation of decisions and plans, pooling the efforts of all sectors, and fostering high-caliber Party officials.

At Thursday’s press conference, Wang Xiaohui emphasized the Party’s leadership, saying that the CPC leadership system and its working mechanism are suited to China’s national conditions and have won the people’s support and demonstrated its high efficiency and strong advantage in practice.

The Party has led China to success in eradicating absolute poverty and attaining moderate prosperity. The country is now on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country, with common prosperity an important target.

Han Wenxiu, an official with the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, said common prosperity means affluence shared by everyone, both in material and cultural terms, but not egalitarianism.

Hard work is the fundamental pathway to common prosperity, Han said. “We allow some people to become well-off first, who then inspire and help the latecomers. We will not opt for a robbing-the-rich-for-the-poor approach.”

NOT TO EXPORT IDEOLOGY

The CPC is a political party that seeks happiness for the people and progress for humanity, and has always pursued the shared human values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom, said the publication.

The Party has proposed building a global community of shared future, with the goal of creating an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity, it added.

“China never seeks to export its ideology, values or development model,” said Liu Jianchao, deputy director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, rejecting the unfounded claim that China is playing a dominant role in the international community and international affairs.

Liu said China gives due respect to people of other countries in pursuing development paths suited to their own national conditions based on their specific circumstances and sovereign rights.

Xu Yousheng, vice minister of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, made similar remarks when responding to the so-called “infiltration” claim.

The CPC-led united front is committed to strengthening the unity and solidarity of all Chinese people at home and abroad to build a strong and prosperous country, he said.

“The work is carried out in a transparent and open manner,” he said. “China never interferes in other countries’ internal affairs.”

Wang Xiaohui said the CPC is a political party that contributes to the peace and development of humanity.

Looking ahead, the CPC will firmly walk down the path of peaceful development and stand on the right side of history and the progressive side of humanity, he said.

Related