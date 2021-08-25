Rawan Rajab, a Palestinian woman from the West Bank city of Tulkarm, has started turning waste glass into eco-friendly building stones.

The 22-year-old came up with the idea when she witnessed how broken glass wastes injured many children in her town, leading her to think about how she could help her neighbors get rid of this waste without getting hurt.

However, establishing such a project was not an easy task, especially as she did not have enough money to launch it. To achieve her goal, she approached the non-government Palestinian Agricultural Relief Committees (PARC) to fund her project.

After she gathers enough glass wastes, she begins the process by grinding it to powder. Then she puts the mixture into a small machine that turns it into white sand. After that, she mixes the white sand with regular sand, water and other materials and then pours everything into iron molds.

Rajab produces two square meters of colored stones daily, with the price of one square meter selling for about 15 U.S. dollars. She says she hopes to gain more money to help her expand the project in the near future.

