KAMPALA — Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine has slammed President Museveni—saying his administration hasn’t been truthful about its investigations into the motive and criminals behind the murders in greater Masaka region.

In a statement on Sunday morning, Bobi Wine hit at the President, the regime deliberately exaggerated its role in curbing the first wave of murders.

“It is apparent that in order to hide its own incompetence in stopping the serial murders, the regime either deliberately exaggerated its role in curbing the first wave, or has not been entirely truthful about its investigations into the motive and criminals behind the murders, “Bobi Wine wrote.

He added:” At best, the regime is as clueless about these murders as we are. At worst, it exploited them for political capital by giving citizens false assurances that it had netted the suspects behind them when in fact it either had not or had shielded some of them”.

“This conduct is consistent with the regime’s favourite song of “we brought peace and sleep” when the reality is quite different as we all know”.

According to reports, Machete wielding criminals have killed upto 24 people in a period of less than a month.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Masaka Regional police spokesperson, says police have commenced investigations into the latest murder and hunt down the killers. This is not the first time Masaka is registering machete murders.

In 2016 and 2018, dozens of people lost their lives in similar attacks prompting the then Inspector General of Police, Gen. Kale Kayihura to pitch camp there to end the senseless killing. This led to the arrest of some suspects and their subsequent prosecution.

It is unclear whether the recent attacks are connected to the previous incidents since to date, no suspect has been apprehended.

Bobi Wine said it is intriguing that the assailants target the most vulnerable residents, and seem to be only after their victims’ life and nothing else.

President Museveni in 2019 held a televised address and said that he had “wiped out” the masterminds of similar serial killings that occurred in the region in 2018.

Referring to them as “stupid pigs”, Museveni specifically mentioned Kiddawalime and Galiwango as having masterminded the attacks at that time, and assured the country that they had been permanently defeated.

The President this year paraded before the nation a one Resty Nakyambadde who narrated a version of events leading to the death of Kiddawalime.

Bobi Wine says Nakyambadde’s account contradicted the earlier version she gave to the media more than two years ago.

“In April 2018, Nakyambadde claimed that Kiddawalime broke into her house as she was sleeping and started demanding for money before she raised an alarm which attracted neighbours who killed Kiddawalime. In June this year, she claimed that Kiddawalime entered her house and attempted to force himself onto her but she requested him to first let her wash her dirty feet — to which he allegedly agreed and even had the luxury of taking naked photos of her while she showered”, Bobi Wine wrote.

Bobi Wine also sympathised with residents of Masaka sub-region about the loss of their loved ones

He implored them to remain vigilant and “do the best we can to protect ourselves because we are on our own”.

“A regime that actively hides the truth about citizens’ mysterious deaths cannot be trusted by those who are still alive”.

