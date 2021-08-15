ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 7,222,853 as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 182,452 while 6,334,958 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,582,427 cases so far, while the northern African country Morocco reported 741,836 cases as of Saturday afternoon.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.