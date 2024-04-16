NAIROBI – Huawei Kenya has rolled out its “Seed for Future” program for the year 2024 in collaboration with leading universities and TVET institutions in Kenya.

The initiative, which is Huawei’s globally-recognized Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) flagship program, aims to cultivate talent and foster innovation in the field of ICT to ensure a sustainable future for technological advancement through training.

The training sessions are designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world industry demands, equipping students with the expertise needed to thrive in the digital age.

Universities and colleges earmarked to benefit from this year’s Huawei “Seed for Future” program Include University of Nairobi, United States International University (USIU), Strathmore University, Kenyatta University, Moi University, Egerton University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Mount Kenya University, Catholic University of East Africa, Technical University of Kenya, Muranga University, Kabete National Polytechnic, Nairobi Technical Training Institute, and Nyandarua Technical Training Institute.

Commenting on the program, Huawei Kenya Media Director, Public Affairs and Communication Department Ms. Khadija Mohammed Ahmed said the Seed for Future” program seeks to develop local talent, share knowledge, increase ICT sector awareness & enthusiasm, & foster digital community building.

“We are thrilled to kick off the 2024 ‘Seed for Future’ program, which represents Huawei’s unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of ICT professionals. By collaborating with these top universities and colleges, we aim to empower Kenyan students with the necessary tools and insights to drive innovation and shape the future of technology,” Ms. Ahmed said.

Now in its 10th year in Kenya, the Seeds for the Future program seeks to rope-in at least 1000 participants.

The registration exercise for this year’s program will run until April 30th, 2024. To register, the participating student will need a resume, a transcript that proofs academic records, a cover letter and/or a 3-minute personal video which reflects objective to participate for learning, which should be done through the Registration Link

This year’s program offers students the chance to undergo a one-week digital training course in South Africa, as well as additional training opportunities.

In addition to the South Africa trip, selected students will have a one-week training on Huawei certification courses and another one-week local training in Nairobi and an opportunity to engage in global competition termed as the ‘Tech4Good Competition, international learning and cultural exchange.

In 2023, more than 2600 students from 102 countries participated in the program.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

