The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) recently announced the winners for the 3rd Annual Anthem Awards. They honored Kijana Educational Empowerment Initiative, a non-governmental organization that operates both in North Palm Beach, FL, and in Kenya, with two Silver awards in ‘Education, Art & Culture’ and another Silver award in ‘Sustainability, Environment & Climate.’ Kijana, one of more than 2,000 entrants from 30 countries worldwide, also received the Community Voice Award for all three of its entries.

The IADS recognized Kijana as Silver Anthem winners as follows: Kijana Educational Empowerment Initiative | Care, Share, Explore Program 2023 in Sustainability, Environment & Climate – Community Outreach; Kijana Heroes Poster Series in Education, Art & Culture – Special Projects; Kijana Global Innovation School in Education, Art & Culture – Community Space.

New this year, fans could celebrate the 2023 finalists by voting on best in each category. Kijana received the greatest amount of support in each category in which it was entered and won the Anthem Community Voice Awards in all three areas.

“As a small grassroots organization, we are humbled to receive this recognition and be in the ranks of inspiring global changemakers and pathbreaking organizations for the second consecutive year. Our ultimate goal is to change the world, by developing a new generation of young, energetic, exploratory citizens who will take specific action in the future to improve the global environment and make habitats for humans and animals more sustainable,” stated Jim Cummings, founder and president of Kijana.

Kijana developed a unique, experiential environmental education program, “Care, Share, and Explore,” at the organization’s inaugural Kijana Global Innovation School in Western Kenya. As part of the nonprofit’s deep and long-lasting commitment to environmental sustainability, the program infuses a care for the environment into learning.

The Kijana Heroes Poster Series is a collaboration between the nonprofit and Palm Beach County resident and graphic artist, Claire Salmon, which to date comprises illustrations of 63 African and African-American individuals who have shared their wisdom and example by their change-making actions. The posters are aimed to serve as an interactive tool encouraging educational cross-cultural development and raise awareness of these prominent figures who have ‘lit the way’ intellectually, socially, and culturally.

Kijana Global Innovation School in Western Kenya opened its doors in January 2020 to serve primarily average-income and highly-talented Kenyan youth and infuse new options in our global educational capacity. Students, pre-k through ninth grade, are inspired and nurtured to fulfill their potentials and are prepared to advance to the next stage academically with confidence, global understanding, and the individual and collaborative skills to compete and contribute in a challenging world. This world-class institution is also a venue for international collaboration as educators and students from other countries, including the United States, are invited to visit, learn, and share in a beautiful and culturally interactive environment.

Kijana received these accolades for its work in 2023, along with other global change-making nonprofits, foundations, cultural icons, and industry and brand leaders such as: ACLU, UNICEF, AARP, Taylor Swift, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, PepsiCo, Patagonia, KIND Snacks, Google, NFL, ABC The Anthem Awards were launched by The Webby Awards in 2021 to recognize social impact across the globe. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impact work that inspires others to take action in their communities.

Kijana previously received Silver recognition for its work in 2022 for the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards.

