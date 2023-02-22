NAIROBI – The United States of America First Lady Jill Biden is set to make her first visit to Kenya.

This will be her first time in the country since her husband, Joe Biden, was elected the US President.

“Today, I’m heading to Africa for my sixth visit to the continent, and my first as First Lady,” Jill said on Tuesday.

However, before coming to Kenya, she will first head to Namibia where she will meet and engage in a vibrant youth drive in the country she believes has a strong democracy.

In Kenya, Jill Biden will meet and engage with those affected by drought and facing food insecurity.

“Then in Kenya, I will hear from those affected by the ongoing historic drought and food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by the ripple effects of Russia’s assault on Ukraine,” she said.

The US First Lady said despite Kenya being miles away from the US, whatever affects the nation also impacts them overseas.

“Our world is connected. What happens oceans away, affects us all,” Jill said.

The First Lady highlighted that she has always had strong support for women and youths globally.

“I’ve always believed that supporting women and youth across the world is critical to our common future, with education, health, and empowerment at the heart of it all,” Jill said.

The First Lady added that the US would honour its shared democratic values, reaffirming its commitment to Namibia and Kenya’s futures.

