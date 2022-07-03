NAIROBI — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday held talks with Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

During the meeting, President Kenyatta and Mr. Parrilla discussed a wide range of matters of bilateral importance to Kenya and Cuba including the safe return of the Cuban doctors kidnapped in Kenya by Al Shabaab in 2019.

Kenyatta assured of the Kenya Government’s commitment to ensuring the release of the Cuban doctors held captive in Somalia.

At the meeting, the Head of State and Minister Parrilla welcomed the fraternal relations between Kenya and Cuba.

Appreciating Cuba’s support in the training of Kenyan doctors, President Kenyatta reiterated that Kenya valued its cooperation with the Caribbean nation

“I just want to say that we value your support and reiterate that Cuba has a true friend in Kenya. We will always stand in solidarity with you in whatever fora at the multilateral level.”

On his part, the Cuban Foreign Minister thanked President Kenyatta for his commitment to enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Mr. Parrilla, who was accompanied by the Cuban Ambassador to Kenya Juan Manuel Rodriguez Vazquez, said the two countries will continue to work together to strengthen their bilateral ties at all levels.

He delivered to President Kenyatta a special message from Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Present were Head of Public Service Dr. Joseph Kinyua, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman and the Director in-charge of the Americas and the Caribbean Directorate, Mr. Patrick Nzusi.

