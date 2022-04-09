NAIROBI — Kenya and DR Congo on Friday signed a bilateral agreement on cooperation in the agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors.

The objectives of the agreement include promoting increased agricultural productivity in Kenya and DR Congo, encouraging joint investment ventures between respective private entrepreneurs as well as boosting mutually beneficial trade between the two countries.

Some of the key areas of cooperation covered by the agreement include crop development and promotion, agricultural and livestock research, animal health and production

Some of the key areas of cooperation covered by the agreement include crop development and promotion, agricultural and livestock research, animal health and production.

Other areas are fisheries, aquaculture and Blue Economy, marketing of agricultural commodities as well as promotion of youth in agriculture programmes such as 4K clubs.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his DR Congo counterpart Felix Tshisekedi witnessed the signing of the agreement at State House, Nairobi.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo signed on the Kenyan side while Ministers Mzinga Birihanze Desire (Agriculture) and Bokele Djema Adrien (Fisheries and Livestock) co-signed on behalf of DR Congo.

Related