DAR ES SALAAM — More than 100 families have been left homeless after 30 houses were demolished by strong winds on Saturday evening in Tanzania’s southern highlands region of Rukwa, an official said on Sunday.

Alfred Mpandashalo, the Ward Councilor for Mkale in Rukwa region, said the families were rendered homeless after strong winds swept across Usevya and Mkole villages in Kalambo district.

“The winds ripped off roofs of the houses and walls of the houses collapsed, forcing the occupants to abandon them and seek refuge to neighbors,” Mpandashalo told a press conference.

He appealed to the government and well wishers to donate humanitarian assistance to affected families as authorities assessed the loss caused by the winds.

