MASAKA – As the sun set on the final day of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) mobilization exercise for the visit of GeneralMKuhoozi Kainerugaba mid-March this month, the atmosphere buzzed with anticipation and camaraderie. Hon. Kasolo, flanked by Balaam Barugahare, Chairman Toyota Kaguta, Hon. Sodo, and Frank Gashumba, led the charge in rallying support for the upcoming event.

Amid the crowd, Councillor Nyendo Bukungwe, also known as Kateregga Ali, expressed his allegiance to PLU, driven not by party affiliation but by the belief in General MK’s ability to lead the nation to greater heights.

Hudu Hussein, RCC – Masaka City echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the unifying nature of PLU’s message, transcending political divides and bringing together supporters from all backgrounds, including NUP.

Hon. Haruna, speaking as a leader from Masaka, emphasized the city’s potential for development and the importance of unity in realizing this vision.

He thanked Masaka City coordinator, Bulegeya Rogers, and Chairman Toyota for their dedicated efforts in mobilizing the region for the upcoming visit.

In response, Chairman Toyota acknowledged Hon. Kasolo’s role in conceptualizing the district-by-district mobilization strategy, expressing gratitude for the collective effort in preparing for the momentous occasion.

