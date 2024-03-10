DOKOLO – The Electoral Commission (EC) will on Monday, March 11, 2024, nominate Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) flagbearer Ms. Sarah Aguti Nyangkori to participate in the Dokolo District Woman Member of Parliament by-election.

Nyangkori who will be accompanied by party President Mr. Jimmy Akena and other top bigwigs will be nominated at 11:00 AM at Electoral Commission offices in Dokolo District.

“This is to inform the general public and the entire membership that UPC will nominate its flag bearer for Dokolo District Woman MP by-election Comrade Sarah Aguti Nyangkori on Monday 11th March 2024 at 11 am at EC offices in Dokolo,” said Faizo Muzeyi, UPC Head of Media and Communications.

“Comrade Sarah Aguti Nyangori was declared the official Party flag bearer for the Dokolo Woman MP seat after stepping down of Comrades Josephine Acen Okullu and Anna Okwir who had shown interest in the position, in her favor during the UPC District Conference held on 19th February 2024 at Dokolo Catholic Parish.” he further explained.

Two UPC-leaning aspirants stepped down in favour of Nyangkori to replace the late Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal.

Ogwal died on January 18, 2024, at a hospital in India of a cancer-related illness and was buried at Alito Town Council in Kole District on January 27, 2024.

The Electoral Commission has since scheduled March 21, 2024, as the polling date.

At least 11 aspirants have shown interest in running in the by-election and among them include NRM’s Adongo, Uganda People’s Congress, Sarah Aguti Nyangkori, Dr. Rosemary Alwoc Ogwal, of the Forum for Democratic Change, and also a daughter to former MP Cecilia Ogwal, Irene Amongi Ajwika, Dr. Grace Lalam Anna Atine, Rebecca Arao, Abang Beatrice, Dr. Esther Akullo, Christine Acen, Eunice Ayugi and Harriet Ageno of the National Unity Platform.

