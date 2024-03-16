KAMPALA —Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) president Jimmy Akena has demanded vigilance from voters and Electoral Commission ahead of Dokolo by-election.

Akena said that there are plans to rig the polls in favour of the opponents particularly the National Resistance Movement candidate but said he will be camping in Dokolo until the last vote is counted.

“We have come here for serious business and the first business on the order is to win the Dokolo by-election on Thursday 21st March 2024,” said Mr. Akena.

He added: “I can assure you that your vote will be protected. I’m not going to leave Dokolo until the last vote is cast, counted, and declared. If anyone has any tricks for rigging, is going to meet Akena here!”

UPC President Akena was on Friday campaigning for the Party candidate Sarah Aguti Nyangkori.

The Dokolo by-election will take place on Thursday, March 21.

Akena urged UPC supporters to protect their votes right from the polling stations up to the tally centre.

He added that UPC will do all it takes to protect their votes from ‘unscrupulous people’ planning to steal the upcoming elections.

