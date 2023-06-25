OYAM — 35 people said to have been supporters of Mr Samuel Engola Okello Junior of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), in Oyam North on Saturday declared that they have joined Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party.

They were received by UPC Secretary General Ebil Fred, Regional Vice Chairperson of Lango Mr. Chris Ongom, and former LC V Chairperson of Oyam Adea Nelson among other leaders who are in Oyam North County to campaign for party flagbearer Dr. Eunice Otuko Apio.

The majority are youth. They are from Ngai and

Acaba Sub-counties.

“Just like Acaba Sub County, the UPC flag bearer for Oyam North Dr. Eunice Otuko Apio was cheered up by a mammoth crowd in Ngai Sub County at Omac Primary School where the Party Secretary General Hon. Fred Ebil received 35 members from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to UPC on Saturday 24th June 2024 which was the Day 3 of campaigns,” said Muzeyi Faizo, the UPC’s Head of Media and Commutations.

He explained that the converts and the entire crowd declared their total support to both Dr. Eunice Otuko Apio in her bid for MP Oyam North and the Party.

“Today, Sunday 25th June 2023, the candidate and team will be praising the Lord in different Churches across the Constituency. Campaigns will resume on Monday 26th June 2023 when the UPC Party President and Lira City East Division MP Hon. Jimmy Akena is expected to join the campaign trial as Dr. Eunice and Team complete Ngai Sub County and then proceed to Iceme Sub County to canvass for votes,” he said, urging people of Oyam North regian the seat to UPC.

The Electoral Commission (EC) nominated four candidates to be in the race out of the nine aspirants that had earlier picked nomination forms.

Those nominated include; Dr Eunice Apio Otuko of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), Mr Samuel Engola Okello Junior of National Resistance Movement (NRM), Mr Freddy Newton Okello of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and Mr Daniel Okello of National Unity Platform (NUP).

The nominees are now fighting for about 50,000 voters living in the constituency with a population of 160,624 people.

Oyam District is part of the 11 administrative units (one city, one municipal council and nine districts) that make up the Lango Sub-region

