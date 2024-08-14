KAMPALA – The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni will on Wednesday release the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board – May/June 2024 End of Programme examinations’ results on at 10:00 a.m.

This is in accordance with the Statutory Instrument 2009 No.9, which established the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB).

According to Board Executive Secretary, Onesmus Oyesigye, the May/June 2024 examination series was conducted from 14th May to 25th June 2024 at 220 examination centres nationwide, with a total of 1,694 candidates sitting for end-of- programme examinations. Among them, 880 were female candidates (52%) and 814 were male candidates (48%).

These examinations covered a broad range of disciplines, including Diplomas in various Engineering programmes, Business and Humanities Diploma and Certificate programmes, as well as Physical and Biological Sciences Diploma and Certificate programmes.

