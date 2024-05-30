Unicaf University has partnered with Old Budonian Club (OBC) through its Corporate Sponsorship program to enhance educational opportunities for OBC members and graduates. The collaboration aims to empower individuals with expanded learning opportunities in the UK and achieve professional growth within the OBC community.

Moses Turyagumanawe, Marketing Manager at Unicaf University Uganda, emphasized the university’s commitment to supporting Ugandans through its corporate sponsorship scheme programs. “Unicaf University is determined to continue supporting different Ugandans in their corporate sponsorship scheme programs,” he said. Speaking about their partnership with OBC, Turyagumanawe said, “Unicaf saw it wise to bring this opportunity to this reputable club for its members to be able to achieve their career dreams by studying through enrolling in one of the programs at Unicaf Universities.”

Suzan Muhoza, First Vice President of Old Budonian Club, welcomed the partnership as a great opportunity for members to further their education. “I believe this opportunity is going to avail more answers for members of Old Budonian Club who want to further their education because of the packages that have been offered. The ease of the scholarships, the discounts, it’s going to provide a lot more opportunities to those who want to further their education up to PhD level,” she said. Muhoza hailed Unicaf University for the opportunity and pledged a very positive relationship with them.

James Phillip Kigongo, a decade representative at OBC, said, “People have been locked out of UK traditional universities, but Unicaf opens you up to other universities that are good and available to all without segregation.” Kigongo added, “UK has always been out of reach due to costs, but with Unicaf’s online learning, it will now be easy for members to further their education. The problem has been cost; UK was always out of reach, but with the training where you have hybrid learning, you have online, then you can go out and attend your graduation. This is really opening it up to all classes of people, and the Buddo community is big; there’s Buddo Junior community, Kings College Buddo Community, and then there’s the Alumni community outside. Now, those three, when you bring them up and show them this information, it’s going to help them a lot.”

Unicaf University extends degree programs right from bachelors, masters, and PhDs to students at an affordable, convenient, and best learning called synchronic learning.

