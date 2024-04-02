KAMPALA – On March 27, the Minister of Education and Sports – Janet Museveni released the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board – UBTEB November/December 2023 end-of-program examination results.

According to Mr. Onesmus Oyesigye – UBTEB Executive Secretary, 93% of candidates successfully acquired all competencies in their respective trades.

He reported that they registered 23,971 candidates of which 7,573 were females representing 32% while the males were 16,398 representing 68% for final year examinations and assessment.

Out of the 6,593 female candidates that sat, he said 6,308 representing 96% successfully completed their studies whereas out of the 14,586 male candidates that sat, 13,709 7/2lenting 94% completed their studies This implies that overall the female candidates.

Mr. Oyesigye noted that the number of female candidates has continued to increase from 18% in 2012 when the Board began assessments to 32% in the year 2023.

Out of the 23,971 candidates registered, 22,826, he noted that candidates representing 95% were for National Certificate courses following modularised training and assessment.

“Out of the 23,971 registered candidates, 21,179 (88%) sat for examinations, while 2,792 (12%) candidates were absent from the entire examinations or did not attend some examination papers. Whereas the percentage of absenteeism has gone on reducing, some factors have continued to remain at play. Based on the recent survey carried by the Board, such factors include fees challenges, absenteeism of trainers, working students and sickness among others.”

He added, “Out of the 21,179 candidates that sat for the examinations, 6,593 representing 31% were female candidates.”

Diploma Programme Examination Results (Physical & Biological Sciences)

A total of 604 registered and 556 (92%) sat for Diploma programme examinations.

From those that sat, 134 candidates (24.1%) scored Distinctions, 392 (70.5%) got Credit and 2 (0.4%) got pass grades.

The overall performance of the candidates was very good, at 95.4% completion rate.

Oyesigye noted that 28 (5%) of the candidates who sat did not acquire all the competencies, and the Board will give them another chance to perfect their competencies when similar examinations will be administered.

Across most programmes, the completion rates are above 80% with the majority recording a 100% competence acquisition rate.

Advanced Craft Courses Examination Results

The Executive Secretary said that they are soon phasing out this category of courses – revealing that the number of candidates registering has drastically declined.

This year out of the 103 candidates who registered, 102 (99%) turned up for examinations.

Out of those that sat 23 percent scored Distinction, 37% got credit while 9% scored pass grades.

Candidates scoring Distinction improved from 9.3% in 2022 to 23% in 2023.

Overall, the competence acquisition rate improved by 6.4% from 75.4 % in 2022 to 69% this year 2023.

National Certificate Examination Results

NB. These are the first cohort to exit to the world of work with modular qualifications.

A total of 22,826 (7,158 Females, 15,668 Males) registered and 20,127(6,209 Females, 13,918 Males) sat for national Certificate examinations.

From those that sat, 9,106 (45%) candidates scored First Class, 7,743 (38%) got Second Class- Upper Division, 2,105 (10%) got Second Class- Lower Division and 120 (1%) Third class.

The overall performance of the candidates was very good, at 95% completion rate.

“The other 1,053 (5%) of the candidates that sat did not acquire all the competences, and the Board will give another chance to perfect their competences when similar examinations will be administered.”

Across most programmes, the completion rates are above 90% competence acquisition rate.

Oyesigye added, “This very good performance is a realisation of the fruits of modularised assessments.”

However, 13% of registered candidates did not turn up for examinations

Certificate (Physical & Biological Sciences) Examination Results

A total of 281 (109 Females, 172 Males) sat for examinations

From those that sat, 72 candidates (26%) scored First Class, 176 (63%) scored Second Class and 5 (2%) in pass grade.

The overall performance of the candidates was average, very good at 90% completion rate.

“The other 28(10%) of the candidates that sat did not acquire all the competencies, and the Board will give them another chance to perfect their competencies when similar examinations will be administered.”

Certificate (Business) Examination Results

A total of 134 (92 Females, 42 Males) registered and 113 (80 Females, 33 Males) sat for Certificate- Business examinations.

From those that sat, 37 (33%) candidates scored Distinction, 53 (47%) got Credit and 2 (2%) got pass grade.

The overall performance of the candidates was very good, at 81% completion rate.

However, 21 (19%) of the candidates that sat did not acquire all the competencies.

