KAMPALA – The Minister of Education and Sports is expected to release the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board – UBTEB November/December 2023 end-of-program examination results on Wednesday 27, 2024.

The First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni, will release the results at Uganda Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Nakawa at 10:00 a.m.

Onesmus Oyesigye – UBTEB Executive Secretary noted that the exams conducted from 20th November 2023 to 22nd December 2023 saw a total of 24,275 candidates sit from 266 examination centres. He says 7,693 of whom are females and 16,583 are males.

