Located in Mbarara district, Nsambya Hillside-Western Campus has excelled in the just-released Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

The UACE examinations were released by Janet Kataha Museveni, the Minister of Education and Sports at State House Entebbe.

According to the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), a total of 110,553 candidates registered for the 2023 UACE examination from 2,102 centres, of which 80,643 passed and qualified to be admitted to various universities, while 996 failed.

The results indicate that female students performed better than their male counterparts did. The percentage passes at the upper levels (three principal passes and two principal passes) are higher, while the percentage passes at the lower levels and the failure rate among female candidates are lower than for male candidates.

According to the UACE results, 46 students sat for UACE examinations, with the majority scoring between 16 and 20 points. Of all the students, 28 were boys and 18 were girls. The students excelled in science subjects, with the majority getting an ‘A’ in mathematics, physics entrepreneurship and others.

Among the students who performed highly in science subjects include; Kyasiimire Shibah with 17 points, Kyatuhaire Joan with 17, Bigirwaruhanga Antony with 16 points and others.

Namara Chloe, the director of Nsambya Hillside, said we really performed well compared to the 2022 UACE examinations. More than five students got A’s in mathematics, physics, and other subjects. The performance was relatively good.

She alluded to the performance as a result of the commitment of the experienced and qualified teachers, the students’ ability to learn, and the cooperation of parents. Parents have been a blessing to the school in that they have provided learners with all the required learning materials and other scholastic materials.

“Hillside shined among giant schools, which include Ntare School, Maryhill High School, St. Joseph’s Vocational School, Mbarara High School, and others. It is not only this last year; the school has, for the last decade, been marvellously performing well in the western region and country,” she said.

Relatedly, the school merged as the best school in science subjects for the 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations. The school emerged as the best in Mbarara and the best in mathematics, biology, and other subjects in the whole country. In biology, Nsambya Hillside floored Seeta High School, Uganda Martyrs SS, Namugongo, Namilyango College, and others.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Related