On Thursday, Uneb released the results of 110,553 learners who registered for the November 13-December 1, 2023 UACE examinations across 2,102 centres in the country, posting an increase of 12,663 candidates in the previous year.

“Analysis of the overall candidates’ performance in the examination shows that a very high percentage of candidates (99.1%) qualified for the award of the UACE, just as was in 2022,” Uneb executive secretary Dan Odongo said.

Uneb reports that “80, 643 of the 2023 candidates meet the minimum requirement of 2 principal level passes for university admission, up from a figure of 67, 815 in 2022 examinations.”

“In cases where one principal and two subsidiary pass levels are considered for admission to other tertiary institutions, 90.7 per cent of the candidates will qualify. This is better as compared to 2022 with 89.3 percent,” Uneb executive secretary Dan Odongo said.

Uneb results released showed that the percentage of passes at the upper level of 3 and 2 principal passes are higher while the percentage of passes at the lower level and failure rate among girls are lower than boys.

Unlike at UCE and PLE where boys beat girls, the trend has been consistent at A’Level where girls have beat their male counterparts at A’level for the last four consecutive years.

The list is based, primarily on the number of candidates with 20 points out of 20 points in each school.

Based on these criteria, these are the top 1000 schools in the country in order of rank:

Cornerstone Leadership Academy, (Wakiso) St. Julian High School (Wakiso) and Bukalasa Minor Seminary among the top schools.

