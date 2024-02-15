The minister of education and sports, Janet Kataha Museveni, is expected to release the 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams tomorrow. The examinations will be released at State House Nakasero.

According to the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), a total of 349,459 candidates registered for the 2023 UCE Examination, compared to 364,467 in 2022.

The 2023 candidates were the last cohort of learners that sat for the UCE examinations under the old curriculum. Despite the brilliant performance, with boys outshining girls, various schools ought to be closely monitored following the excellent performance last year.

One of the schools that should be closely watched is Nsambya Hillside-Western Campus. Based in Mbarara, the school is expected to excel in the 2023 exams following the great performance exhibited in the previous year.

The school emerged as the best in Mbarara District, beating 42 giant schools, which include Ntare School, Maryhill High School, St. Joseph’s Vocational School, and others. It is not only last year; the school has for the last decade been marvelously performing well in the western region and country.

According to Namara Chloe, the director of Nsambya Hillside, 34 students sat for 2022 and all attained first grades.

“We hope to get more first grades compared to the previous years. We prepared and offered our students a high-quality education that would pave the way for them to excel not only in the exams but also in the turbulent world that awaits them after school,” she said.

“Since we got 34 first grades in the last exams, we believe that this will be the culture since we offer practical skills, quality education, and a conducive environment for learners to excel,” she stated.

She stated that the school provides an all-round education with much emphasis on academics and upbringing morals through guidance and counseling services.

