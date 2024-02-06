The management of King’s College Budo has cautioned parents and guardians of Primary Seven leavers not to fall prey to fraudsters posing themselves as school officials to solicit money promising their children entry into the school.

In a notice issued on Monday, February 5, 2024, shortly after releasing the admission list of successful entrants, the Head Teacher, Mr. John Fred Kazibwe noted that conmen are already calling and texting parents of the p.7 vacists asking for money for the placements which he says is a total fraud move and parents should be aware.

“It has come to the knowledge of the administration that some unscrupulous people using the following phone numbers; 0778128637 and 0414674207 are calling, and texting different parents of primary leavers, luring them to send money to them, in the name of securing placements for their children at the school,” Mr Kazibwe stated in a statement circulated widely on the school’s social media channels.

According to the head teacher, placements at King’s College Budo are not for sale, and anyone doing so, should be ignored or reported to the school authorities.

“We wish to inform the general public that placements at the school are not for sale. Any message or phone call from anyone asking for money on behalf of the school administration should be ignored and treated with the contempt it deserves,” Mr Kazibwe emphasized.

“For any admission into the school, Kazibwe says the only official admission processes are followed,” he added, assuring that the school has already handed over the matter to police and they are doing investigations.

“We hope that sooner than later, these extortionists will be arrested and face the long arm of the law,” he said.

PML Daily has established that currently, admissions for S.1 students at Kings College Budo are closed, and those who were admitted on merit can collect their admission documents starting on Wednesday 07th February 2024 upon submission of a copy of the payment slip for school fees.

Parents/guardians are also advised to carry with them the original of the PLE results slip and the Identity card of the child’s former school.

About King’s College Budo

King’s College Budo, located on Naggalabi Hill, in the southern Wakiso District, was founded by the Church Missionary Society (CMS). It is one of the oldest schools in Uganda. The school was originally started as a boys-only school to train sons of Kings and Chiefs until 1934 when it allowed admission for girls making it a mixed-sex education school.

To date, King’s College Budo is now a government-aided A-level mixed boarding school under the Church of Uganda (Anglican) of Namirembe Diocese and the Kingdom of Buganda.

In the recent exercise where headteachers of different schools in the country met to sieve students for S.1 admission, Kings College Budo absorbed 200 students with 4 and 5 points of the 2435 who applied to join the prestigious school, one of the best performing in the country.

