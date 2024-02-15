The Ministry of Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni is expected to release the Uganda Certificate of Examinations (UCE) results for 2023 today, around midday.

The event, anticipated to be broadcasted, will be held at State House, Nakasero, revealing the results of the examinations conducted in November last year.

UNEB noted that the board has already briefed the minister as required and the results for at least 349, 459 candidates who sat the exams last year are ready to be released.

“The release of UCE 2023 follows a briefing session by UNEB to the Minister this (Wednesday) morning. A total of 349, 459 candidates registered for the 2023 UCE Examination as compared to 364, 467 in 2022,” UNEB said in a statement.

The 2023 candidates were the last cohort of learners that sat for the UCE examinations under the old curriculum.

“During tomorrow’s release, UNEB will announce arrangements to facilitate the smooth transition from the old to the new curriculum,” reads part of the statement posted on the board’s X handle.

This will be the second set of examinations to be released by the board after the recently released Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

Share this: Facebook

X

