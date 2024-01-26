KAMPALA – Unilever Uganda has launched an offer to parents ahead of the new school term.

Addressing reporters in Kampala, Emanuel Kabugo, who heads the Category and Channel Development docket at Unilever said the company is making a tangible investment in education and hygiene by offering a complimentary school bag with every qualifying purchase of Ugx. 55,000 on select essentials like Geisha Naturals soap, Pepsodent toothpaste, Vaseline jelly, OMO powder, and OMO bleach – a multipurpose bleach and disinfectant.

“Investing in the education of a child is a profound commitment to the future. It is the cornerstone of societal progress and individual growth. Unilever’s Back-to-School campaign reflects our dedication to supporting families on this critical journey,” he said during the campaign launch.

Kabugo said the campaign emphasizes the symbiotic relationship between education and essential hygiene, acknowledging the role they play in creating a conducive learning environment for Ugandan children.

“This initiative goes beyond being a mere giveaway; it is a means of empowering parents with additional resources to contribute to their children’s education,” Kabugo noted.

Gitahi Wangechi, the Head of Marketing Unilever said that empowering child with education is not just an investment in their future; “it’s a testament to your belief in their limitless potential. In the classroom, they don’t just learn, they grow.”

“As a parent, you’re not just providing, you’re paving the way for dreams to take flight,” she added.

Every book, every lesson, every moment invested in is a steppingstone towards a future filled with possibilities. So, embrace the journey, invest in their education, and watch as you sow the seeds for a lifetime of success.”

Participating in the Back-to-School campaign is a meaningful step towards ensuring that every child has access to education and a healthy learning environment. Parents are encouraged to visit participating supermarkets across the country to be a part of this initiative.

