NAGURU – Kampala Parents School again showed that they are top performers in the country in the latest PLE exams, released by the Uganda National Examinations Board on Thursday, January 25.

The Naguru-based school saw 42 performing pupils passing with a high first division.

The School headteacher, Ms. Daphine Kato praised the good performance of teachers who did a lot of research and teaching. She also praised the pupils for their discipline and hard work.

“I am grateful for this achievement, it is no mean achievement and I want to thank members of staff, especially 2023 primary seven teachers, the well-disciplined pupils but above all school directors for providing everything on time,” Ms Kato said.

Share this: Facebook

X

