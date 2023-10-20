LWENGO — Education Minister and First Lady, Ms. Janet Museveni has called for partnership in the education sector in order to improve the learning environment for school children.

While commissioning new facilities at St Charles Lwanga Namabaale Primary School in Ndagwe Sub-county, in Lwengo District worth UGX 9bn on October 19, the Education Minister in a message delivered by Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba said such investments are a great support to government’s commitment of providing inclusive education.

Mrs. Museveni lauded Cotton On Foundation for its commitment to changing the lives of the young generation saying the commissioned facilities will provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning at both pre-primary and primary levels.

Cotton on Foundation is a non-governmental organization from Australia that supports holistic education, mental health, and environment impacts that empower youth to thrive.

She explained that the government supports over 12,000 schools across the country but the number is still inadequate to comfortably accommodate learners at all levels.

In her speech, the first lady further thanked Masaka Diocese Bishop Serverus Jjumba for generously providing the land on which the new school now stands.

“Government values the partnership with the Catholic church. It is always heartening to note your generous contribution to the advancement of education and other social services to our people,” she said.

The minister acknowledged that education is a shared responsibility and the church remains a critical partner in promoting education in Uganda to benefit learners today and in the future.

“Ensure that the facilities are put to their best use and maintained to serve generations to come. I urge parents to care, protect, and support their children by providing their needs so that they are not disrupted from the purpose of learning,” she advised.

Nabakooba also joined the first lady to congratulate the school on getting new structures that are of a high standard.

“Thank you very much for giving this community the state-of-the-art infrastructure. We have been seeing these structures in Kampala but they have reached here in Namabaale,” she said.

In his remarks, Bishop Jjumba appreciated the government for signing a memorandum of understanding with the Cotton: On foundation to okay their developments in greater Masaka, something he says expedited the smooth running of the project.

Mr Emmanuel Bwette, Namabaale village chairperson said the school had poor structures which would expose children to diseases that come with too much dust.

Ms Claire Najjemba, the Country Manager, Cotton On Foundation said they have constructed more than 10 classroom blocks with four big rhino water tanks of 275,000 liters each to ease accessibility to water services and staff quarters to keep teachers at school.

The facility also has multipurpose halls housing a dining and kitchen, staff quarters, playground, and office blocks.

“We are very passionate about seeing children thrive right from Kindergarten to University. Put the structures into proper use and ensure that they are maintained and the children get the expected education because they have everything they need,” she guided.

The newly unveiled facility is a three-campus model housing the kindergarten (Lower campus), middle campus (from Primary One to Primary Four), and the upper campus that runs from Primary Five to Primary Seven).

All photos by Deo Kusemererwa

