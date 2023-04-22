KAMPALA – Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) is set to conduct the 2023 Technical and Vocational Education and Training – TVET Assessment and Examinations, Mr. Onesmus Oyesigye, Board Executive Secretary has revealed.

Addressing the press on Saturday, Oyesigye noted the examinations across the country will run from 24th April to 2 June 2023 at 257 examination centres.

“The Board registered a total of 25,474 candidates. Of these candidates, 10,931 are females and 14,543 males,” he said.

Different programmes will sit their exams as follows;

National Certificate-Technical – 4th-12 May 2023

Physical Sciences, Biological and Agricultural Sciences – 24 April-3 May 2023

Business and Humanities – 2-12 May 2023

Higher and National Diploma Technical and Vocational programmes – 24 April- 2 June 2023

A total of 15,926 students will sit the Business and Humanities, 9134 of whom are females. Diploma-Technical and Vocational programmes will also constitute 7,146 students, 989 of whom are females.

Other categories include Physical Sciences, Biological and Agricultural Sciences with 2,398 students, 808 of them being females, and National Certificate- Technical (Biomedical Engineering) with only 04 students all males.

Mr. Oyesigye told the press that as part of enhancing inclusive education, they registered a total of 52 candidates with special needs pursuing various academic TVET professions, including; Dyslexia, Visual impairment (blind), hard of hearing (deaf), and physical disability.

“The Special needs candidates will be accorded specialized support arrangements such as sign language interpreters and transcribers, while others will be accorded extra 30 minutes. The Board has accordingly deployed 05 support personnel to assist candidates with special needs.”

As part of vigilance and ensuring the security of examinations, he said that the Board has deployed 257 Examinations managers including Reconnoiters and Monitors.

Also, 243 practical Assessors and verifiers have been deployed for the practical and hands-on assessment of some modules, including cosmetology, catering and engineering programmes.

Oyesigye encouraged all Heads of centres to adhere to the UBTEB rules and regulations on conduct of examinations, and all candidates to desist from involvement in any form of examinations malpractices.

“We request the Heads of centres to keep at their centres and if not possible appoint a responsible person to attend to any emerging issues that relate to examination management.”

