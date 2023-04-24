KAMPALA – A total of 25,474 candidates have on Monday started their Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) April-May TVET assessment and examinations throughout the country.

“I wish to commend the Heads of centres and Examinations Managers for the smooth start and conduct of examinations across the whole country without major hindrances,” Oyesigye Onesmus, UBTEB Executive Secretary wished them.

Out of 25,474 candidates, 10,931 are females and 14,543 males.

Addressing the press on Saturday, Oyesigye noted the examinations across the country will end on 2 June 2023 through 257 examination centres.

A total of 15,926 students will sit the Business and Humanities, 9134 of whom are females. Diploma-Technical and Vocational programmes will also constitute 7,146 students, 989 of whom are females.

Other categories include Physical Sciences, Biological and Agricultural Sciences with 2,398 students, 808 of them being females, and National Certificate- Technical (Biomedical Engineering) with only 04 students all males.

Mr. Oyesigye told the press that as part of enhancing inclusive education, they registered a total of 52 candidates with special needs pursuing various academic TVET professions, including; Dyslexia, Visual impairment (blind), hard of hearing (deaf), and physical disability.

As part of vigilance and ensuring the security of examinations, he said that the Board has deployed 257 Examinations managers including Reconnoiters and Monitors.

Also, 243 practical Assessors and verifiers have been deployed for the practical and hands-on assessment of some modules, including cosmetology, catering and engineering programmes.

Oyesigye encouraged all Heads of centres to adhere to the UBTEB rules and regulations on conduct of examinations, and all candidates to desist from involvement in any form of examinations malpractices.

Different programmes will sit their exams as follows;

National Certificate-Technical – 4th-12 May 2023

Physical Sciences, Biological and Agricultural Sciences – 24 April-3 May 2023

Business and Humanities – 2-12 May 2023

Higher and National Diploma Technical and Vocational programmes – 24 April- 2 June 2023

