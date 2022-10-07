KAMPALA – Victoria University is a pioneering and leading University in Uganda and East Africa when it comes to offering Experiential and Work Integrated Learning (WIL).

According to officials, Victoria University is determined to produce graduates with employable skills and capacity to creatively employ themselves.

They do this by providing meaningful, hands-on workplace experience to enrich theoretical learning. Victoria University’s work integrated learning program enables students to complete a program of three years with at least 2-3 years’ work experience with its partner organizations and firms in different markets.

The University was opened in 2013 and is centrally located in the heart of Kampala city and on the main public transportation routes coupled with ample parking space.

The institution is part of the Ruparelia Group of Companies which has a strong presence in the education sector in Uganda and has under its portfolio, Kampala International School of Uganda, Kampala Parents School, Delhi Public School International.

According to Vice Chancellor Victoria University has also stepped up, as the leading institution in using technology to teach in East and Central Africa.

Since it has its own customized V-Class, meant to make its graduates distinctive and well-armed to face the world of work.

It also has three distinct concepts of student-centred education to provide students with a personalized learning experience that develops distinct skills and competencies required by today’s employers. Students can save time, money, and effort while learning.

For those working full-time jobs or with family obligations or a busy schedule, Victoria University’s education styles are able to occupy them.

Victoria University stands out as a pivot of academic excellence offering a fresh and intellectually thriving environment that nurtures job-ready, critical thinkers and pushes pedagogical boundaries.

It is the only university that offers seamless, online learning and it has a Laptop Scheme for every new student who joins our affordable and unique education programs. lastly, it offers all courses both science and arts, from certificate to Doctorate.

