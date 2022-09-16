KAMPALA — It was all smiles for pupils of Kampala Parents School in Naguru as their teachers surprised them with a traditional dance session to welcome them to school for the third term.

The pupils were seen clapping and smiling as the teachers danced away to several traditional songs.

Neighbouring Homisdallen school Kamwokya teachers also did the same to their learners as the third term, a promotional and final examinations term for candidate classes gets under way.

The long term is expected to end in early December.

Schools are now fully open, and most pupils and students are trying to catch up for two years lost after the Covid-19 pandemic forced then to close for two years with most learners losing a year of progress.

Entertainment has been recommended as one of the coping remedies for post Covid-19 recovery for teachers and learners still recovering from lockdown stress.

