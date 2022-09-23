KAMPALA – On September 18, 2022, Victoria University joined 22 other universities, in running the Students Loan Scheme, funded by the Government of Uganda. The move came a fortnight after the University secured a Charter; after it was cleared by the National Council for Higher Education and signed off by President Museveni.

Victoria University thus, now embraces the Student’s Loan Scheme, to continue helping students, who are looking for high-quality and affordable education in the country.

Victoria University offers hands-on, technology-based education and applied research which are essential to the productivity and prosperity of the country and the region. “We always strive to ensure that our graduates have the knowledge, skills, and competencies employers want. Our graduates leave Victoria University with soft skills, quality degrees, confidence, prepared, and in demand,” says Dr. Lawrence Muganga, the Vice Chancellor.

The Student’s Loan Scheme, will in effect, help more students access this quality of education.

How it works:

The Students Loan Scheme is only for students enrolled in selected universities and tertiary institutions. Students with disabilities, unlike other applicants, can pursue also arts courses. The rest of the students are only supported on the condition that they do sciences and are admitted to an accredited University.

Launched by President Museveni in the 2014/2015 academic year; with 1,201 beneficiaries, the numbers have steadily increased to over 10,041 beneficiaries. The beneficiaries have been perusing over 130 degree programmes and 76 undergraduate diploma courses mainly in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programmes. Victoria University will add more programmes to the portal.

Eligibility into the scheme:

The Higher Education Students Financing Board currently supports students pursuing diploma and undergraduate programmes. Plans are underway by Government, to also finance Post Graduate programmes and Doctoral Studies shortly; and since Victoria University is starting a Doctoral next year, our students will greatly benefit from this development by Government.

The Board determines the Students’ eligibility into the scheme and takes into consideration regional balance, gender, social economic needs and equity.

It is important to note that the Students’ Loan Scheme is a cost sharing arrangement where the loan only covers the academic component of a student’s needs, ie Tuition fees; Functional fees, Research fees, Aids and Appliances for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

What Courses are covered under the Scheme?

The Higher Education Students Financing Board approves the programmes of study to be funded every academic year and currently, all our accredited Health Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and Tourism and Hospitality programmes are will be catered for, under this arrangement.

Important to note is that all Persons living with Disabilities are eligible to pursue either Sciences, Humanities, or Economics programmes; unlike the rest of the students.

Students can now apply for the Students Loan Scheme, after securing Admission Letters from Victoria University.

“We will assist our students, in the application process; which is also done online,” University officials say.

Following the operationalization of the Students’ Financing Scheme, a Loan Application Form was designed and approved for use during the Loan Application. Over the years, the Loan Application Form was updated, amended, and improved to ensure that it seamlessly targets the most deserving students who are socially and economically needy but academically outstanding.

Who is Victoria University?

Victoria University is the only university in the country with a career and employability program, which was intentionally designed, to empower all students at Victoria University with soft skills.

They also do pride in Innovation and Virtual Reality Learning Centre, set up to bring the latest digital literacies and skills to our learners. With new technologies related to the development of computers, graphics, hardware, and the emergence of Web 3.0 technology and block chain networks; the virtual world has become a reality. Every other day, the demand for virtual reality increases, and the industry represented by the Metaverse is developing; as a university, we are determined to keep our students on top of the exposure-to-learning chain. In the Metaverse, a virtual world that transcends reality, artificial intelligence and block chain technology are being combined, and Victoria University is ready to take a lead in the continent’s institutions.

“We offer a fresh and intellectually stimulating environment that nurtures critical thinkers. The University was opened in August 2013 and has the capacity, facilities, and determination to revitalize higher education in Uganda and the region. We are committed to playing a leading role in bringing and developing high-quality education, through student-centered learning opportunities based on standards of excellence that are unique and innovative,” says Dr. Muganga.

