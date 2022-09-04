KAMPALA – Victoria University has been hailed for pioneering an experiential learning model in Uganda.

The commendations were given during the University’s sixth Graduation Ceremony, held at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Saturday, September 3.

Both the Minister of State for Higher Education Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo and Chancellor Prof. John Opuda-Asibo hailed the approach of teaching at one of Uganda’s premier institutions of Higher learning.

“With a conducive working and study environment enjoyed at Victoria University, a platform to succeed is inevitable,” Prof. Opuda-Asibo said.

Speaking to the graduands, Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga said:

“At this moment in history, the world has a hunger for a resource like you; those unafraid of new challenges; those with the tenacity to surmount the insurmountable; those with the foresight to anticipate the unforeseeable; those with the flexibility to adapt to the world”.

Prof. Opuda-Asibo assured stakeholders that Victoria University will retain its place at the summit as “change makers” as itcommits to attracting top-tier staff and top-tier students.

Dr. Muyingo apllauded the remarkable transformations at the University.

“Victoria University students are a safe pair of hands; one of a kind not synonymous with strikes,” he said.

Victoria University is one of the leading universities in the country.

The University received its charter certificate from the National Council for Higher Education last month.

The charter allows the university that is part of the Ruparelia Group to confer degrees of higher learning including Masters and PhDs.

