KAMPALA — Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has urged institutions of higher learning to integrate more practical courses that will equip learners with vocational skills which will make them self-reliant and proactive.

“Most graduates are not practical enough to turn local resources into gainful work. I implore universities and tertiary institutions to incorporate practical courses in their curriculum so that we see more of job creators than job seekers,” she said.

The speaker made the remarks while meeting with Victoria University top leadership led by the Vice Chancellor, Dr. .Lawrence Muganga at her office at Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

Muganga and his team explored ways through which Parliament can help in improving the Country’s education system by introducing technology-driven learning.

‘’Rt Hon.Speaker, the world is undergoing a period of unprecedented change occasioned by the advancement in technology. It’s upon this background that we introduced a unique e-learning method at Victoria University to cope with the trend,” he said, asking Parliament to support “our efforts for a review of the Higher Education curriculum to emphasize digital literacy.’’

Currently, Ministry of Education is pushing for vocational skills development and comprehensive science practical lessons at secondary school level.

Speaker among also lauded Victoria University for its initiative to support exceptional, but underprivileged students to have a decent chance of higher learning through offering bursary schemes.

Muganga on the other appreciated the Speaker for exhibiting excellence and commitment to the service of the Country within a shortest period of time since her election to the helm of the country’s Law making body.

