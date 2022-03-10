KAMPALA – Victoria University together with Uganda’s telecommunication giant, MTN Uganda have extended a scholarship to the less privileged students who successfully described their ideas about the value of education.

The development follows a February 2022 campaign that called out for interested students with financial distress to share short videos about the benefits of education in their lives.

The announcement of 10 lucky winners was made on March 18, at the MTN Uganda have offices at Jinja road, five of whom received full sponsorship and the rest get partial scholarships to study bachelor’s degrees at the institution.

Mr. Somdev Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Uganda said that life changed for students during the lockdown, especially for those studying engineering, medicine and other practical courses who had less physical interaction because of the situation at hand then.

“We are supposed to get up and give them a hand. Having a generation of young people doesn’t mean that the country will grow but we are working hand in hand with them to give that ability and support the way we are doing. This is just a drop in the ocean for their great ideas since their future is important and we are honored to be part of the journey.”

Somdev congratulated the winners and urged them to grab the opportunity wholeheartedly and do disciplines that will take them forward.

Dr. Lawrence Muganga, Vice-Chancellor, Victoria University said that they are happy as educators when they see the corporate world like MTN Uganda taking forward to give back to the community.

“To the winners of today, look around yourself and get to know that the world has 23 percent of students which means they are trying to better themselves.

You have the opportunity that MTN and Victoria University are entering the pulse nation that you should grab.

Education has bitter roots but sweet fruits and for us, we are ready to give you the best. Welcome to Victoria University, we want to work and consider you as a colleague and are excited to make sure that their ideas come to life since we have an incubation center that is ready to make happen,” Dr. Muganga said.

He revealed that the country has only 20,000 jobs which are not enough since many universities graduate students every year and they consider them as people who will solve problems because the country believed and selected them since they are not merely students but are the human capital that their families, communities and country are looking at.

Remo Idris Sebbi, one of the beneficiaries from Metu secondary in Moyo noted that he got to know about the scholarship through a message in February and he applied a week after and was grateful that he will be pursuing a bachelor of science accounting in Oil and Gas.

Another Alupo Yvonne who sat her Advanced Level examinations from Stella Maris Nsuube who will be doing a bachelor of Information Communication and Technology thanked the sponsors for the great opportunity that is aimed at brushing her off academically.

Related