KAMPALA —Makerere University has launched the year-long celebrations of the university’s 100 years of excellent service to humanity.

Officiating at the launch held at Makerere Freedom Square on Wednesday, November 25, government Chief Whip, Thomas Tayebwa who represented the Speaker of Parliament called for the scrapping of graduation fees at Makerere University and all public universities—describing the fee as a burden to both students and parents after struggling to pay tuition fees for all the years of study for the various courses.

Mr. Tayebwa added it is unfair for a student to fail to graduate or get a transcript because they did not pay graduation fees.

He suggested to the university council to embed suxh fees in the tuition fees paid so that the burden is not felt directly.

Funding research

Tayebwa delivered government’s commitment to supporting scientists and researchers to enable them improve and expand on their various undertakings.

“The Speaker of Parliament has promised that he will support strongly that element [of research and innovations] and I will assure you on behalf of Government that we are to look at that,” he said.

“We must set our own agenda and direction as Government. We can’t rely on donors to finance that direction, because if donors do, they will take you to their direction,” Mr. Tayebwa added.

Makerere University Council Chairperson Lorna Magara Magara revealed that the Council has embarked on a book project whose publication is planned to be an easy-to-read and well-documented book around six broad themes.

Providing skilled human resources for East African Society and production of knowledge through research and innovation are among the themes. The others include Makerere’s contribution to democratic governance and the building of social institutions in East Africa, Makerere’s contribution to the economic development ofEast Africa, Makerere and Curriculum Development in East Africa and Challenges

“As grateful as we are of these accounts of Makerere’s rich history, we are also mindful that a lot remains to be told, especially of the modern era. We are nevertheless cognizant that a lot of scholarly work has been published about the modern day Makerere, ” Mr. Magara said.

She called upon all stakeholders to visit the University’s online platforms and learn how they can make their respective contributions to this project before 31st December this year.

Magara said that the year-long celebration presents great prospects for Makerere and her stakeholders to renew their commitment to make the University more impactful in its activities in the years to come.

Makerere Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe applauded stakeholders for supporting Makerere University over the years and called upon them to take a keen interest in the celebrations.

“We want to mark 100 years of excellence with all our stakeholders. In the days ahead we will reach out to the broader University community of students, staff, alumni, development partners both nationally and internationally, and well-wishers for their participation in the centennial celebrations,” Nawangwe said.

The commemoration events are running under the theme “Leveraging 100 years of excellence in Building a transformational society”

Makerere University was established in 1922 and it has over 300,000 alumni who are spread across the globe.

