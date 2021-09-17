KAMPALA – The 6th Edition of the Stanbic National Schools Championship (NSC) came to a thrilling climax at the Sheraton Hotel Kampala, graced by Vice President Jessica Alupo and State Minister for Youth, Sara Mateke.

More than a dozen projects drawn from all regions of Uganda faced off, in a grueling final that followed several months of a competitive process that attracted the participation of over 60,000 students representing over 100 schools in over 100 districts of Uganda

Eight schools made it to the finals and Kyebambe Girls’ Secondary School emerged overall winners in the “Start-up Biz challenge” with their “Black Soldier Fly Larvae” business proposal winning approval from a three-person judging panel.

They took home a solar system worth Ugx15million for their school, their teacher/patron took home Ugx1.5million and each student on their organic animal feeds project dubbed ‘Black Soldier Fly Larvae’ won a brand-new laptop.

Busoga High School from Eastern Uganda earned the 1st runners-up spot after pitching an organic pesticide project. The school was rewarded with prizes worth Ugx10million, a smart mobile phone for each student worth Ugx1million, an Airtel 4G Mi-Fi, and a cash prize of Shs1million for the patron teacher.

King’s College Budo with its shoe protective products and Kigumba Intensive S.S with their bakery business were the second and third runners-up for the STARTUP Challenge. They too were rewarded with cash prizes and other goodies.

Nshuti Elve, from I-tech Africa, won in the “AlumGrow” category dedicated to former students who wish to participate in the championships. They too took home Ugx1.5million and other goodies.

Otino Waa Comprehensive School from the Lira district won in the BizGrow challenge category with their Otino Waa Honey product. They also bagged Ugx1.5million and other goodies.

The TeachGrow category in which teachers from different regions competed with each other was won by Teacher Bwambale Samuel who started Penny Medical Care with colleagues; he took home Ugx1.5million and other goodies.

VP Alupo impressed

The Guest of honor, Jessica Alupo, the Vice President of Uganda described the championship as an ‘impressive event’ that complements government efforts of creating jobs for the youth and supporting economic growth.

She said: “What you are doing is empowering job creators of tomorrow…and the government is ready to support you.”

Alupo added that Schools are incubators of future leaders and that teachers, parents should support students to take part in co-curricular activities that can help in growing the country outside the boardroom.

Anne Juuko, the Stanbic Bank Uganda Chief Executive said, with the COVID-19 pandemic still looming and schools being closed, skilling is key.

Juuko said, through the NSC, the bank is contributing to systemic impact beyond individuals, families, and schools, to entire communities and the country as a whole “because Uganda is our home, and we drive her growth.”

“We continue to support young people by creating interventions like the Stanbic National Schools Championships that aims at equipping students with life skills, financial literacy, business and enterprise skills in a bid to nurture entrepreneurship and creativity,” she said.

Juuko added that through the NSC, the bank hopes to identify amazing ideas and provide the necessary support to grow into the next generation of sustainable businesses.

To date, 300,000 students have been impacted, 1000 teachers have gone through the trainings, 2000 business ideas have been generated with slightly over 500 businesses being on the ground.

