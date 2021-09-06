KAMPALA — The Makerere University Business School Career & Skills Development Centre, will on Tuesday, September 7 host Prof. Joseph Ntayi, the Dean, Faculty of Economics, Energy and Management Sciences at MUBS to speak to the students community and stakeholders.

will speak about career resilience and employability in a highly changing work context amid the after-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic across all sectors in the country and globally.

The session, in which leading economist and MUBS Principal Prof. Waswa Balunywa is expect to deliver a keynote adress will be relayed via zoom. (link attached below).

Maureen Tweyongyere, the director MUBS Career & Skills Development Centre, says for learners to find employment after graduation, it takes deliberate preparation and planning.

“Students need hands-on exposure to jobs, internships and volunteering opportunities,” says Maureen Tweyongyere, the director.

Ms.Tweyongyere says that’s why MUBS runs an Annual Employer- Employee Exchange Programme to link students to the prospective employers.

The Guest Speaker, Prof. Ntayi, previously he served as the Dean Faculty of Computing and Head Department of Marketing at MUBS.

He has served the Business School for over 25 years in different positions.

Prof. Ntayi is a distinguished international scholar, consultant and practitioner with proven professional and ethical track record in: Supply Chain Management, Procurement management, Transport & logistics management, Humanitarian Logistics, Operations Research and Marketing.

Prof. Ntayi has conducted a number of consultancy projects both locally and international.

He has over 150 Publications in internationally recognized Journals and recently was recognized among the Top Scholars in the World and the 9th in the Country.

Prof. Ntayi is on the editorial boards of a number of internationally refereed Journals. Journal of Public Procurement (JoPP); Journal of Public Procurement and Contract Management.

He is: (a) a member of the Emerald Research Network; (b) a member of the International Research for Public Procurement (IRPP); (c) a member of the International Purchasing and Supply Education and Research Association (IPSERA); (e) a member of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Management; (f) a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (MCIM); (g) a Member of the European Union Marketing Association (MEUMA).

Prof. Ntayi holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) – Makerere University; Master of Business Administration (MBA) Makerere University; Bachelor of Commerce [(B. Com) (Hons)] – Makerere University; Post Graduate Diploma in Project Planning and Management (Maastricht School of Management, Netherlands); MILT (Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Management – UK); International Postgraduate Diploma in Project Management (Maastricht School of Management, Netherlands); Dip M (Chartered Institute of Marketing – UK); MCIM (Chartered Institute of Marketing – UK) and many others.

