KAMPALA —Makerere University Business School students will be expected to report to main and regional campuses for final semester examinations, the university has announced.

Prof. Moses Muhwezi, MUBS Deputy Principal in a memo to faculty deans, Directors MUBS regional campuses, heads of departments and students on Monday, September 13 indicated both Senate and MUBS management have approved the Alternative Modes of Assessment for the completion of Semester One 2020/2021 examinations.

Prof Muhwezi said end of semester one academic year 2020/2021 are scheduled to commence on Monday, September 27 and end Friday October 09, 2021.

He added that the examination timetable with various online assessment option will be released on Friday, September 17.

“Training sessions for students on how to use the MUBS e-learning platform for online assessments are scheduled to start on Wednesday September 15,” Prof. Muhwezi noted.

