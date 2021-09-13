KAMPALA – Makerere University has said the Bachelor of Laws Pre-entry Examination for the 2021/2022 academic year will be conducted on Saturday, September 2021.

The Academic Registrar, Mr Alfred Masikye Namoah, in a statement issued on Monday, 14 September 2021, said the exams will start at 9am while observing the Ministry of Health standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“All candidates who applied to sit the Bachelor of Laws Pre-entry Examination 2021/2022 are hereby invited to come and sit for the said examination on September 30, 2021. The examination will commence at 9.00 a.m,” the statement reads in part.

“The examination will be conducted following the Ministry of Health guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against the spread of COVID-19 as listed below in order to ensure that the applicants take the examination under a safe and comfortable environment,” it adds.

Everyone’s temperature will be taken before accessing the examination venue. hand sanitizers in the examination rooms will be available while wearing of face masks by all candidates and examination officials is mandatory.

Social distancing with candidates seated 2 – 4 meters apart from one another will be observed; all windows will be opened to promote circulation of fresh air and Candidates will not be permitted to borrow items (pen, pencil, rubber, ruler, calculators) from each other. Candidates are reminded to carry sufficient items needed to write the examination.

“For additional guidelines, the candidate should send e-mail to ar@acadreg.mak.ac.ug,” the statement adds.

