KAMPALA — The Makerere University Business School Career & Skills Development Centre, will on Tuesday, September 21 host Mr. Michael Niyitegeka, the ICDA Africa, Uganda Country Director to speak to the students community.

Mr. Niyitegeka, also a Program Director Refactory at Clark International University will speak about digital tools for enhancing students’ job/career opportunities.

The session, in which leading economist and MUBS Principal Prof. Waswa Balunywa is expect to deliver a keynote address will be relayed via zoom from 2:00-3:00 PM (link attached).

Maureen Tweyongyere, the director MUBS Career & Skills Development Centre, says for learners to find employment after graduation, it takes deliberate preparation and planning.

“Students need hands-on exposure to jobs, internships and volunteering opportunities,” says Maureen Tweyongyere, the director.

Ms.Tweyongyere says that’s why MUBS runs an Annual Employer- Employee Exchange Programme to link students to the prospective employers.

The Guest Speaker, Mr. Niyitegeka is passionate and practices Leadership Development, Business Technology Strategy and Business Advisory services.

He holds an MBA from MsM/ESAMI Business School and is a Franklin Covey Certified Facilitator.

He possesses 19 years of working experience in both the private and public sectors.

He previously worked with Makerere University for 12 years in varied capacities as a researcher, trainer and head of Corporate Relations.

He also worked with coffee exporting firm managing supply side operations in western Uganda.

He is an Adjunct Lecturer with the ESAMI Business School.

He is Chair of the Board of Advisors AIESEC Uganda, Board Member Uganda Youth Forum and Director Transformation Business Network Uganda.

Niyitegeka was a member of the ICT Technical Working Group of the Presidential Investor Round Table.

He is a member of the Advisory group for the Government of Uganda on the 4th Industrial Revolution Technologies.

He is a Rotarian and is passionate about mentoring the next generation of technology business leaders.

