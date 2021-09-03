KAMPALA — British High Commissioner to Uganda Kate Airey OBE hosted the 2021/2022 Ugandan Chevening scholars to congratulate them and bid them farewell before they embark on their one year scholarship in the UK. This year Uganda is sending 24 scholars to the UK, the highest contingent of scholars since the start of the scholarship programme.

Chevening is the UK government’s international scholarship scheme and has been running since 1983. It offers a fully funded one year master’s degree in any field at top class UK Universities and is aimed at developing global leaders. Since its inception Uganda has produced over 270 Chevening beneficiaries and now has an active Alumni association.

This year’s Chevening send-off event was an opportunity for the scholars to meet each other and members of the British High Commission and prepare themselves for their year in the UK.

In her remarks to the scholars British High Commissioner to Uganda Kate said ‘You should count yourself as some of the brightest minds in your respective fields. The Chevening programme produces future leaders and the reason you were chosen is because we believe in you and see the potential you have to make a difference to Uganda. I look forward to hearing about your adventures and plans on your return to Uganda’

Scholars also had the chance to meet Chevening Alumni Association of Uganda Chairperson Helen Nanteza Kawesa, who is also the Deputy Editor of the Hansard at the Parliament of Uganda who talked about her experience as a Chevening scholar and the importance of making the most of the time in the UK, before returning to Uganda to effect positive change and support Uganda’s development.

The Chevening application period for academic year 2022/2023 is currently open and will close on 2 November 2021. Applicants can apply through www.chevening.org/apply. The scholarship offers full financial support to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university, whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

This year beneficiaries of the Chevening scholarship are Agatha Ninsiima who will study an LLM in International Business and Commercial Law at the University of Manchester, Aidah Bukubuza who will study an MSc in Digital Information Management and Systems Innovation at the University of Leeds, Andrew Kasozi who will pursue an Master’s in Public Health at the University of Glasgow, Anittah Owomugisha who will study an MSc in Engineering Business Management at the University of Warwick, Charles Wakabotsa who will pursue an MSc in Environmental Pollution and Remediation at the University of Aberdeen, Charles Isabirye who will study an MSc in Physiology and Nutrition of Sport and Exercise at Loughborough University, Chloe Koburunga who will pursue an MBA in Business Administration at the University of Edinburgh, Christopher Liberty who will study an MSc in Development Management at London School of Economics and Political Science, Claire Namwenge who will pursue an MA in Peace, Conflict and Development at the University of Bradford, Elastus Frederick Nsambu who will study an MSc in Medical Imaging at the University of Aberdeen, Elvis Mwesigwa who will pursue an MSc in Water and Sanitation for Development at Cranfield University, Frank Barigye who will study an MSc Management and Information Systems at the University of Manchester, Gideon Matovu who will pursue an MSc in Epidemiology of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Resistance at the University of Glasgow, Hope Bagota who will pursue an LLM in Human Rights Law at Middlesex University, Janet Navvuga Bugembe who will study an MSc in Management with Corporate Governance and Business Ethics at Birkbeck, University of London, Joachim Bukenya who will pursue an MSc in Economics at the University of Reading, Mary Freda Aduno who will study an MSc in Education (Inclusive Education) at the University of Bristol, Michael Gumoshabe who will study an MSc(Eng) in Advanced Mechanical Engineering at the University of Leeds, Noel Aryanyijuka who will pursue an MSc in Integrated Product Design at the Brunel University, Oden Aryanyijuka who will study an MSc in Sustainable Energy at the University of Glasgow, Olweny Samuel who will pursue an MSc in Environmental Engineering and Project Management at the University of Leeds, Richard Ssekyanzi who will study an MSc in Molecular Medicine at the University of East Anglia, Tatian Muwanga who will pursue an MSc in Global Health Policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science and Timothy Akol who will study an MSc in Public Health and Health Promotion at Brunel University.

