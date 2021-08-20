KAMPALA — The Uganda National Examinations Board has Friday afternoon released the 2020 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results.

The ceremony held at State House Nakasero is presided over by the Minister for Education and Sports, Ms Janet Kataha Museveni, who is also the First Lady.

According to Uneb, a total of 98,392 candidates registered for the 2020 UACE examination from 1,952 centres compared to 104,476 candidates from 2,094 centres in 2019.

This is a decrease of 6,084 candidates (-5.8%). Candidates appeared for the examination were 97,490, compared to 103,429 in 2019, a decrease of 5,989 candidates (- 5.8%).

UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo says UACE results have been uploaded on each centre portal and heads of centre can download the results.

“Hard copies of the results will be available from UNEB Ntinda offices when the situation becomes more favourable. All centres will informed accordingly”.

UNEB says that those who will not be able to go to schools and pick results will access the results by SMS on their phones or via the internet.

You can get the 2020 UACE Results for any candidate in a few simple steps.

In your message box, type UACE <space> INDEX NUMBER and send it to 6600.

For example, to check the results of the candidate with index number U1016/001, in your message box, type UACE U1016/001 AND SEND TO 6600.

You will receive an SMS at a cost of UGX 500 per candidate

