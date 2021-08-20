KAMPALA — The Uganda National Examinations Board has Friday afternoon released the 2020 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results.

The ceremony held at State House Nakasero is presided over by the Minister for Education and Sports, Ms Janet Kataha Museveni, who is also the First Lady.

According to Uneb, a total of 98,392 candidates registered for the 2020 UACE examination from 1,952 centres compared to 104,476 candidates from 2,094 centres in 2019.

This is a decrease of 6,084 candidates (-5.8%). Candidates appeared for the examination were 97,490, compared to 103,429 in 2019, a decrease of 5,989 candidates (- 5.8%).

The number of candidates registered under the UPOLET programme was 17,647 (17.9%) of total candidature compared to 19,361 in 2019 (18.5% of total candidature).

The decrease of candidature at this level has been much more than at UCE.

41,190 female candidates registered for UACE in 2020 compared to 43,625 in 2019.

Females constituted 41.9% of the total number of candidates who took the examination in 2020.

Whereas parity has been achieved at the lower levels (PLE and UCE), the number of females transiting to the UACE level is still significantly lower than that of males.

UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo says the rate of absenteeism of candidates at UACE in 2020 has remained about the same at 1.0% in 2019, and has been reducing over the last five years.

According to him, an analysis of the overall candidates’ performance in the examination shows that a very high percentage of candidates (99.2%) qualified for the award of the UACE, more than the 98.6% of 2019.

He says there’s is better overall performance than that of 2019.

At the minimum two Principals level required for University admission, he says 68,013 candidates (69.8%) qualify, which is 2,290 more than in 2019.

In cases where one Principal and two Subsidiary passes levels are considered for admission to other tertiary institutions, he says 89.3% of the candidates will qualify.

The best blind candidate is Elaju Daniel History, Christian Religious Education and

from Iganga SS who scored A, A, A in Literature in English respectively, and

Subsidiary passes in General Paper and Computer Studies.

The best dyslexic candidate is Akantambira Shiphra from Bweranyangi Girls School with B, B, B in Entreprenuership Education, Economics and Literature in English respectively and subsidiary passes in General Paper and Subsidiary Mathematics.

Namwase Rinnah Marion from Mbale Progressive SS is the best deaf candidate who scored C, E, C in History, Entrepreneurship Education and Christian Religious Education respectively, and subsidiary passes in General Paper and Computer Studies.

Kayira Reese Terah from Hilton High School is the best physically handicapped candidate who scored C, A, C in Mathematics, Art and Building Drawing respectively, and subsidiary passes in General Paper and Computer Studies.

Related