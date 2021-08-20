KAMPALA — First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni has urged students over 18 years and teachers to get vaccinated, as that will determine how soon schools will re-open.

She however added that, “this does not mean that those selected learners will report to school immediately. The date of reporting will be communicated to the public as part of a revised School Calendar once a re-opening date has been agreed upon by Cabinet.”

Janet Museveni was speaking after the release of the Senior Six – Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education(UACE) results.

According to the examinations board UNEB, the 2020 UACE performance was better than the previous cycle judging from the results that saw 70% of the candidates in 2020, compared to 64% in 2019 attained principal passes to qualify them for progression to university education.

“The sooner many of you get vaccinated, the sooner we will open the institutions of learning. Learners above 18 years and teachers should get vaccinated. In the meantime, as we all celebrate and thank God for the good performance of our young people whose results are being released today, please keep observing the basic COVID-19 SOPs,” she said

The selection exercise for S.1, S.5, and first years for tertiary institutions is set to be completed in the period of September and October 2021 despite no promotions yet for those in Primary 6, Senior 1, S3 and S5.

