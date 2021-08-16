KAMPALA — The Makerere University Business School Career & Skills Development Centre, will on Tuesday, August 17, host seasoned Public relations practioner Simon Peter Kasyate to speak to the students community and stakeholders.

Kasyate also the Country Lead Program Communication – Mastercard Foundation Uganda will speak about leveraging on communication skills to advance a career.

The session, in which Makerere University Business School Principal Prof. Waswa Balunywa will give a keynote adress will be relayed via zoom in a weekly session between 2:00PM and 3:00PM (Link attached)

According to the MUBS Career & Skills Development Centre, for learners to find employment after graduation, it takes deliberate preparation and planning.

“Students need hands-on exposure to jobs, internships and volunteering opportunities,” says Maureen Tweyongyere, the director.

Ms. Tweyongyere says that’s why MUBS runs an Annual Employer- Employee Exchange Programme to link students to the prospective employers.

“Due to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult to have physical engagement but we have made it possible to continue with online engagement. Different employers are invited on a weekly basis to share with us on what it takes to join the them,” Ms Tweyongyere says.

About Simon Peter Kasyate

Simon Peter Kasyate is the Country Lead Program Communication – Mastercard Foundation Uganda

A seasoned Public relations practitioner, Simon holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences, a Master of Art in International Relations and Diplomacy from Makerere University and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration from Makerere University Business School.

Prior to his appointment as Country Lead Program Communication at Mastercard Foundation Uganda, Simon worked as Head Communication and Corporate Affairs at Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited, preceded by stint at Eskom Uganda Limited as Corporate Affairs Manager.

Before that, he worked as Press and Information officer at the European Union Delegation in Kampala. He also boasts of experience as a private communications and Public Relations consultant and trainer.

Kasyate is still active in mainstream media as a host of a weekly personality profile prograqmme named Desert Island Discs on 91.3 Capital FM.

Kasyate also occasionally hosts Capital Gang, the oldest and biggest weekly socio-political radio talkshow in the land on 91.3 Capital FM.

He occasionally writes for The Observer newspaper.

He is a seasoned moderator for high-end discourses from panel discussions, syndicated multimedia interviews and one-on-ones.

Kasyate has interviewed and moderated several sessions involving top Government technocrats, professionals in various fields and politicians of varied shades of opinion and rank, including and not limited to the President.

With an illustrious career in multimedia journalism spanning over 20 years, Kasyate has previously worked for the top private media in the country in various capacities; with major local and international awards to his belt. The most prestigious so far being the CNN Africa journalist of the year Award 2004, Radio.

