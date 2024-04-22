KAMPALA, UGANDA — In a crackdown on rogue private security guards, the Uganda Police Force (UPF) has suspended 20 Private Security Organizations (PSOs) and recommended cancellation of operating licenses for 7 others.

This zero-tolerance approach comes after numerous troubling incidents involving private security guards, including attacks on each other and clients, violence at guard places, and illegal roadblocks.

“The UPF has observed careless handling, carrying, and transportation of guns by some private security guards, posing a risk to themselves and the public,” said Fred Enanga, Police Spokesperson. “Some guards have been found loitering aimlessly with their guns or using bodabodas, which are risky methods.”

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and are continually assessing what can be done better to make changes where possible,” he added.

To address these concerns, the UPF has directed territorial commanders to arrest errant security guards who breach guidelines and confiscate mishandled guns. Additionally, the force has suspended non-compliant PSOs and recommended cancellation of operating licenses for repeat offenders.

“The Directorate of Operations is working closely with PSOs to provide greater awareness on priority threats, both internal and external, and compiling data on concerning behaviors,” Enanga said. “The force is also disqualifying and canceling PSOs from possessing or receiving firearms, and implementing better auditing processes and features at the Department of PSOs and civilian firearms.”

Furthermore, the Directorate of Crime Intelligence is conducting background checks, re-vetting, and obtaining actionable tips and leads for misuse of private firearms from the public. The UPF has also developed a standard PSO training curriculum with standard tactical training, which will be conducted by the Directorate of Human Resource Development.

“The UPF continues to share information with the Association of PSOs as partners, and the force is continually assessing what can be done better and making changes where possible,” Enanga said.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

